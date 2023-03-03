Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported €0.19 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €271.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.59-$0.63 EPS.
Stevanato Group Stock Up 3.8 %
STVN stock traded up €0.91 ($0.97) on Friday, reaching €24.62 ($26.19). 115,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,585. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.66. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a one year high of €25.00 ($26.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter worth $16,743,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,957,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after buying an additional 210,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 173,332 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
See Also
