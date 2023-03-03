Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) PT Raised to $30.00 at Citigroup

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.80 ($27.45).

Stevanato Group Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €23.71 ($25.22) on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a 1 year high of €24.47 ($26.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is €19.91 and its 200-day moving average is €17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after buying an additional 828,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stevanato Group by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 79,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at $16,743,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

