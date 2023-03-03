Stewart Information Services Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Stewart Information Services has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stewart Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 2.3 %

STC opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $655.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.10 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 146,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 33,819 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $2,162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.