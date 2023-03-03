Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in February

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 995,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,428,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.59. 397,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,069. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.28. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $72.61.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

