Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 5,453 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 76% compared to the typical volume of 3,091 call options.

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after buying an additional 45,330,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,551,000 after purchasing an additional 395,793 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,137,000 after purchasing an additional 468,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 83,543 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,107,000 after purchasing an additional 155,394 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCT stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $5.97. 1,458,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,793. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The company has a market cap of $976.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

