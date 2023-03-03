StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $10.30.
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.
