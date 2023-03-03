StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.