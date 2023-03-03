StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Oxbridge Re Stock Down 6.1 %
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
