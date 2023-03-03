StockNews.com Downgrades Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Hold

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.42. 1,808,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.