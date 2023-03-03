StockNews.com Downgrades Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RGA. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.00. 75,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,332. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $97.61 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.73.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after buying an additional 509,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after buying an additional 474,672 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,828,000 after buying an additional 275,120 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

