StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.03. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.57.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
