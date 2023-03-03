StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.03. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.57.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 129,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

