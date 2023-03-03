StockNews.com Lowers Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

THRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.33.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of THRM opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.24. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $82.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.51 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 4,202.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 1.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 272,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Gentherm by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Gentherm by 4.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 453,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,324,000 after buying an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

