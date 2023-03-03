StockNews.com Lowers Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
THRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.33.
Gentherm Stock Performance
Shares of THRM opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.24. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $82.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 4,202.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 1.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 272,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Gentherm by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Gentherm by 4.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 453,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,324,000 after buying an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
Gentherm Company Profile
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gentherm (THRM)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.