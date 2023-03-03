StockNews.com Upgrades Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to “Buy”

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $93.69. The stock had a trading volume of 163,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,192. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

