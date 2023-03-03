StockNews.com Upgrades Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
Several other research firms have also commented on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
LTRX stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $184.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. Lantronix has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
