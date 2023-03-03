StockNews.com Upgrades Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix Stock Performance

LTRX stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $184.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. Lantronix has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

About Lantronix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lantronix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lantronix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lantronix by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 41,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.