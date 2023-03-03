StockNews.com Upgrades Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Universal Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of UVE opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.49%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $191,203.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,440.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $4,929,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 263,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219,723 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,316,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 209,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 142,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.