Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.25

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and traded as high as $30.73. Stolt-Nielsen shares last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 422 shares traded.
Stolt-Nielsen Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98.
Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile
Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. is a holding company engaged in the provision of integrated transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk liquid products. It operates through the following segments: Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals, Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Corporate and Other.
