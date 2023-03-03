StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Purchased by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Trading Up 3.5 %

StoneCo stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.53. 4,358,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,536,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StoneCo Profile

Several research firms recently commented on STNE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.