StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Short Interest Update

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,670,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 16,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

StoneCo Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,205,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,716. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.23. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

About StoneCo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,575 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,021,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 75.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,737 shares during the period. Kora Management LP boosted its stake in StoneCo by 98.2% in the second quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,643,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,121,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

