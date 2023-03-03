StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Short Interest Update

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,670,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 16,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,205,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,716. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.23. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
STNE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
