Streakk (STKK) Price Down 13.6% This Week

Streakk (STKK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Streakk has a market cap of $2.01 billion and approximately $186,556.26 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can now be bought for $200.58 or 0.00900790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 198.30359591 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $83,805.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

