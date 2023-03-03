Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €48.20 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been given a €48.20 ($51.28) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €71.00 ($75.53) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($76.60) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($48.94) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ETR:SAX traded up €0.15 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, reaching €53.25 ($56.65). 42,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.69. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €34.44 ($36.64) and a 52-week high of €69.10 ($73.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

