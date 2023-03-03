Substratum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $205.04 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Substratum has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $180,224.51 and $205.04 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00041445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031349 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002215 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00022052 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00220657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,448.19 or 0.99987979 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00046991 USD and is down -14.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $89.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.