Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,815,600 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 2,315,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumco from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Sumco alerts:

Sumco Stock Performance

Shares of SUMCF remained flat at 13.81 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a 50-day moving average of 14.30. Sumco has a 1 year low of 11.93 and a 1 year high of 16.37.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.