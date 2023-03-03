Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the January 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Price Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining stock remained flat at $9.66 on Thursday. 39,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,086. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37.

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

