Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) is Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 520,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Materials accounts for approximately 4.6% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,690,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Summit Materials Price Performance

NYSE SUM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 167,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,100. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

About Summit Materials

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.