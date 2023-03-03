SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.34

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.34 and traded as low as C$10.28. SunOpta shares last traded at C$10.47, with a volume of 110,167 shares trading hands.

SunOpta Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.