SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Down 1.3 %

SunPower stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunPower Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of SunPower by 721.3% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SunPower by 72.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.