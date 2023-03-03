SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.
SunPower Stock Down 1.3 %
SunPower stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.