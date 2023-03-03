Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW) Short Interest Update

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 309.2% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 998,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 754,694 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 55.6% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,781,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 636,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners grew its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 847.8% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 447,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.47.

