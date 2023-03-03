SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Castle Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 3.4 %

CSTL stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $95,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,447.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $95,020.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,203 shares of company stock valued at $447,568 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $57,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

