Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $146.46

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.46 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 156.30 ($1.89). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 149.30 ($1.80), with a volume of 515,997 shares.

SYNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Synthomer to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 213 ($2.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 304.50 ($3.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 146.48. The firm has a market cap of £702.41 million, a PE ratio of 787.89, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

