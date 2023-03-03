Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SYRS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.80.

SYRS stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

