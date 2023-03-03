Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
SYRS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.80.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
SYRS stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
