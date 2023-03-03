T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,733 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $39,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,211,000 after acquiring an additional 221,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,727,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $770,563,000 after buying an additional 25,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after buying an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,693. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.91 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,881 shares of company stock worth $5,811,635. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile



T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

