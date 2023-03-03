T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Up 99.4% in February

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the January 31st total of 506,600 shares. Currently, 16.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 431,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

T2 Biosystems Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TTOO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 162,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,809. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $4.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.33. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 318.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.