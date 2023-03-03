Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CFO Brent Moen Sells 1,391 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) CFO Brent Moen sold 1,391 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $19,613.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brent Moen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $58,383.36.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

TCMD stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. 227,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 185.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 537.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

