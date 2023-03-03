Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,964 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned 5.22% of Taitron Components worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Taitron Components stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,649. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Taitron Components in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

See Also

