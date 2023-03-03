Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Short Interest Up 25.3% in February

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,200 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 225,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Talis Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLIS remained flat at $0.58 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 77,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,817. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. Talis Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

Institutional Trading of Talis Biomedical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

