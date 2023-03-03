Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.
Shares of TALO opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.
