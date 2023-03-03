Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of TALO opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

