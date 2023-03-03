Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tarena International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International Stock Down 2.3 %

TEDU stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of -0.37. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.