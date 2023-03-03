Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Holdings Cut by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,248 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TRGP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

Targa Resources Stock Performance

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TRGP traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 116,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,665. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

