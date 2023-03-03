Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.91.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.91. 530,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.84. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

