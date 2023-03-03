Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $165.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.20. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

