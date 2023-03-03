Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Target were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Target by 20.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.65 and its 200-day moving average is $161.20.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

