Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49, RTT News reports. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Target Stock Up 2.2 %

TGT opened at $165.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.20.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $247,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $241,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $225,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

