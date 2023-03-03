TD Securities Boosts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$11.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.29.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NFI traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.01. 193,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,398. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$8.34 and a 52-week high of C$19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$772.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.40.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.