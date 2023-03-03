Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 263.6% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tech and Energy Transition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 932,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Tech and Energy Transition Price Performance

Shares of Tech and Energy Transition stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,231. Tech and Energy Transition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04.

