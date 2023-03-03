Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TNK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

TNK stock opened at $47.61 on Monday. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.82. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 129.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 127.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.