Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Up 33.0% in February

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:THQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.83. 106,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,589. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $23.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

