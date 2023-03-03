Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Stephany Verstraete Sells 2,254 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $57,161.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. 3,525,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,860. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $77.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 879.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,783,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,984,000 after purchasing an additional 875,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

