Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Stephany Verstraete Sells 2,254 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $57,161.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Teladoc Health Price Performance
Teladoc Health stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. 3,525,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,860. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $77.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
