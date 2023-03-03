Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,067.70

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,067.70 ($24.95) and traded as low as GBX 1,752.56 ($21.15). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,880 ($22.69), with a volume of 157,975 shares changing hands.

Telecom Plus Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,009.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,067.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,347.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Telecom Plus

In related news, insider Charles Wigoder sold 25,000 shares of Telecom Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($28.96), for a total value of £600,000 ($724,025.58). 10.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

