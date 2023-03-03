Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $65.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DNB Markets lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 70 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

ERIC stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.57. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

