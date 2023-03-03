Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.33

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and traded as high as $11.32. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Telenor ASA Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.
