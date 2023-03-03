Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $235.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.13 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $4.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,262. The company has a market cap of $123.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.86. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

